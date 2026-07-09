Amid global uncertainty, PM Modi calls India and Australia 'natural and trusted partners'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 9 July met his Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, in Melbourne during the second leg of his three-nation visit to Indonesia, Australia and New Zealand. The two leaders participated in India-Australia CEO Forum and Economic Roadmap Business reception.

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In his address during the CEO Forum, PM Modi described India and Australia as "natural and trusted partners", saying the two countries should deepen cooperation as the world grapples with uncertainty, supply chain disruptions and an energy crisis.

Also Read | PM Modi leaves for Australia after concluding 3-day Indonesia visit

"The world is currently navigating a period marked by uncertainty, supply chain disruptions, and an energy crisis. In such times, it is both natural and essential for India and Australia to move forward as natural and trusted partners," he said.

US strikes Iran again PM Modi's remarks come on a day when the United States launched a spate of additional strikes in Iran “to further degrade their ability to threaten freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz." The strikes came in response to attacks on commercial vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz.

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"At the direction of the Commander in Chief, US Central Command forces have started conducting additional strikes against Iran to further degrade their ability to threaten freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz," CENTCOM said in a post on X.

PM Modi said that the two countries have built a strong framework for long-term cooperation by leveraging each other's strengths across key sectors. He also highlighted the impact of the Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement (ECTA), which was concluded in 2022 and said that the pact has significantly strengthened economic ties between the two nations.

“The ECTA agreement, concluded in record time in 2022, has further strengthened our economic ties; since its implementation, exports from India to Australia have doubled, and businesses in both countries have benefited from new market access,” PM Modi said.

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Also Read | India, Indonesia to link UPI as Modi visit broadens strategic ties

The India-Australia ECTA, which came into force in December 2022, reduced tariffs on a wide range of goods and services and was aimed at boosting bilateral trade, investment and economic cooperation.

PM Modi also encouraged businesses to work together in sectors including critical minerals, semiconductors, AI, EVs and defence, and urged Indian States and Australian provinces to build stronger economic partnerships.

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The meeting comes after Prime Minister Modi arrived in Australia on 8 July and was accorded a grand welcome by the Indian community, marked by cultural performances showcasing the shared heritage between the two countries.

One of the highlights of the welcome was a performance by the Australian-India Orchestra, which presented ‘Maa Tujhe Salaam.’

Sharing a video of the performance on X, Modi said, "The Australian-India Orchestra's soulful presentation of 'Maa Tujhe Salaam' was wonderful. It beautifully demonstrated how music strengthens the bonds between our people."

"My compliments to every member of the orchestra for this memorable performance. It also shows the global popularity of Vande Mataram, particularly at a time when we are marking its 150th anniversary," he added.

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Prime Minister Modi arrived in Australia after concluding his visit to Indonesia, the first leg of his three-nation tour.

What's on the agenda in Australia? During his three-day visit, Modi and Albanese are expected to hold wide-ranging discussions on strengthening cooperation in defence and security, trade and investment, education, mobility and people-to-people ties.

In his departure statement before the visit, PM Modi had said the Australia visit would also provide an opportunity to deepen bilateral cooperation in emerging and critical technologies, sports and sports science.

The world is currently navigating a period marked by uncertainty, supply chain disruptions, and an energy crisis. In such times, it is both natural and essential for India and Australia to move forward as natural and trusted partners.

After concluding his engagements in Australia, the Prime Minister will travel to New Zealand, the final leg of his three-nation tour.

(With agency inputs)

About the Author Gulam Jeelani Gulam Jeelani is Political Desk Editor at LiveMint with over 16 years of experience covering national and international politics. Based in New Delhi, ...Read More ✕ Gulam Jeelani Gulam Jeelani is Political Desk Editor at LiveMint with over 16 years of experience covering national and international politics. Based in New Delhi, Jeelani delivers impactful political narratives through breaking stories, in-depth interviews, and analytical pieces at LiveMint since February 2024. The expertise in video production fuels his current responsibilities, which include curating content and conducting video interviews for an expanding digital audience.



Jeelani also travels during elections and key political events and has covered assembly elections in key states apart from national elections. He has previously worked with The Pioneer, Network18, India Today, News9Plus and Hindustan Times.



Jeelani’s tenure at LiveMint and previous experience at print and digital newsrooms have honed his skills in creating compelling text and video stories, explainers, and analysis that resonate with a diverse viewership.



Before moving to New Delhi in 2015, Jeelani was based in Uttar Pradesh, where he worked for five years as a reporter. In 2018, Jeelani was one of the two Indian journalists selected for the Alfred Friendly Fellowship in the US. There, he attended training workshops on reporting and data journalism, and he was attached to the Minneapolis Star Tribune in Minnesota, where he worked as a reporter.



Jeelani is a Bachelor's in Chemistry and holds a Masters Degree in journalism and mass communication from Aligarh Muslim University. Outside work, he enjoys poetry, cricket and movies.