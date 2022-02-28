Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie For You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Politics / News /  US is levying sanctions against Russia’s central bank

US is levying sanctions against Russia’s central bank

A file photo of Russian Central Bank headquarters in downtown Moscow
1 min read . 07:24 PM IST Ian Talley, The Wall Street Journal

Moves are being coordinated with Europe and G-7 allies

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

WASHINGTON : The US is sanctioning Russia’s central bank to prevent the government from using its emergency reserve currencies to protect the economy from the Western pressure campaign, senior US officials said ahead of the opening of U.S. markets.

The US is sanctioning Russia’s central bank to prevent the government from using its emergency reserve currencies to protect the economy from the Western pressure campaign, senior US officials said ahead of the opening of U.S. markets.

The sanctions should further stoke inflation as Russia’s central bank is blocked from using the dollars, euros and other foreign currencies in its reserves stockpile to stabilize the ruble, the officials said. The U.S.’s actions, coordinated with its European and other Western allies, are part of its broader effort to coerce the Kremlin to abandon its violent invasion of Ukraine.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 14 Days Free Trial
Unlock with CRED

The sanctions should further stoke inflation as Russia’s central bank is blocked from using the dollars, euros and other foreign currencies in its reserves stockpile to stabilize the ruble, the officials said. The U.S.’s actions, coordinated with its European and other Western allies, are part of its broader effort to coerce the Kremlin to abandon its violent invasion of Ukraine.

“ ‘Fortress Russia’ " will be exposed as a myth," said one of the officials, referring to Moscow’s efforts in recent years to bolster its economy against Western sanctions, including a $630 billion war chest of reserves at its central bank.

The sanctions also target another major government stockpile of assets, a key sovereign-wealth fund called the Russian Direct Investment Fund, and prevent Moscow from using other government and private banks to manage central bank operations, the officials said. The U.S. is carving out exemptions for energy payments to cushion the European and global economies against the inflation that would result from cutting off exports from one of the world’s top oil and natural gas providers.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!