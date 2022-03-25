US jobless claims fall to 187,000, lowest level since 1969

The fall in new unemployment claims comes at a time when the number of new coronavirus cases is dropping, potentially freeing up more people to get back into the workforce. About 2.8 million people weren’t working in early March because they either had or were caring for someone with Covid-19, down from 7.8 million in late January and early February, according to Census surveys. And the number of people who weren’t working because they were afraid of getting sick fell to 2.3 million from 3 million.