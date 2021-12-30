US’ killer capitalism

Accidental drug overdoses are an important part of the story. More than half of the increase in deaths of despair since the late 1980s came from overdoses. In the late 1980s, about 60,000 people in the US died each year from drugs, alcohol and suicide. Just prior to the pandemic, annual deaths of despair were running at 170,000—an increase of more than 100,000 per year—with overdose deaths accounting for the largest share, but less than half of the total. With a little more than half of the increase due to overdoses, perhaps it is true that the US is suffering an epidemic not of despair but of drug overdoses. That is something that societies throughout history have had to endure, and will no doubt have to endure again.

