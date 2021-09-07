US left Afghanistan littered with decaying factories, schools, offices

Scanners at Sher Khan Bandar, across the Panj River from Tajikistan, and Torkham, at the border with Pakistan, were turned over to the Afghan government in 2013 and used for about two years to inspect vehicles for contraband. The one in Sher Khan Bandar fell into disrepair as soon as U.S. advisers left the facility. The Afghan officials at the border crossing said they ran into technical and software problems and maintenance issues and didn’t have workers capable of operating the machine. The other, at Torkham, was reported damaged by a Pakistani rocket, and Afghan officials said they hadn’t been given the resources to repair it.