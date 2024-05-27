US opposes European plan to censure Iran over nuclear work
Laurence Norman , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 27 May 2024, 12:47 PM IST
SummaryWashington is pressing European countries not to stoke tension with Iran at a coming U.N. atomic agency meeting.
BERLIN—The Biden administration is pressing European allies to back off plans to rebuke Iran for advances in its nuclear program as it seeks to keep tensions with Tehran from escalating before the autumn’s U.S. presidential election, according to diplomats involved in discussions.
