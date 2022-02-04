US orders 3,000 troops to bolster European allies in Russia-Ukraine crisis

On Tuesday, Mr. Putin accused the U.S. of trying to goad Moscow into war even as he hoped “dialogue will be continued." In a phone call with U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday, Mr. Putin pointed to what he described as Kyiv’s “chronic sabotage of the Minsk agreements," a 2015 peace agreement between Russia and Ukraine, and NATO’s unwillingness to adequately respond to Russian concerns, according to a Kremlin readout of their conversation. Biden administration officials have said they don’t think Mr. Putin has made a decision whether to invade, though he could do so in the next few weeks.