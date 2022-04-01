US passports to offer X gender marker starting April 11

The federal efforts come as lawmakers in some states have introduced and passed measures banning student athletes, particularly transgender girls, from participating in categories that differ from their biological sex at birth. Supporters of the bills say transgender female athletes have a natural physical advantage and the legislation would create a more even playing field for female sports. Opponents say the rules are unnecessary, unconstitutional and deny transgender students opportunities to play school sports like their peers.

