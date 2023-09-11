Joe Biden says China not in a position to invade Taiwan; here’s why1 min read 11 Sep 2023, 06:50 AM IST
US President Biden discussed stability and economic issues with Chinese Premier Li at G20 summit, including Taiwan concerns.
US President Joe Biden engaged in talks with Chinese Premier Li Qiang at the G20 summit held in New Delhi. This marks the most senior-level interaction between the US and China in nearly 10 months. Li Qiang stood in for President Xi Jinping, whose absence at the summit raised eyebrows.