US presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy sparks controversy with 9/11 comment2 min read 23 Aug 2023, 10:46 AM IST
US presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy has sparked controversy with remarks on 9/11 and January 6 attacks.
Vivek Ramaswamy, a contender for the Republican presidential nomination, has sparked controversy with his remarks concerning the tragic events of September 11 and the January 6 Capitol attack. In a recent profile published by the Atlantic, the biotech entrepreneur raised questions that have drawn widespread condemnation.
Atlantic writer John Hendrickson has said that Ramaswamy was not misquoted. He shared the unedited audio of the interview with the GOP candidate.