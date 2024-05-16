US Presidential Elections 2024: Joe Biden and Donald Trump agree to two debates on June 27 and September 10
Democratic candidate and incumbent Joe Biden and Republic candidate and former US President Donald Trump have set dates for two debates but differ on rules and venues. Biden's team has also opted for direct negotiations over the traditional format.
United States President and Democratic candidate Joe Biden and Republican rival and former US President Donald Trump have agreed to two debates on June 27 and September 10, as per a Reuters report.