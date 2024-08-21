US Presidential Polls 2024: Edge for Kamala Harris in close Virginia race, Donald Trump seen as a ’threat to democracy’

A Roanoke College poll shows a close race between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump in Virginia, with Harris leading 47% to 44% ahead of US Presidential Polls 2024

Written By Sudeshna Ghoshal
Updated21 Aug 2024, 10:07 AM IST
US Elections 2024: United States President Joe Biden holds US Vice President and 2024 Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris hand after delivering the keynote address on the first day of the Democratic National Convention (DNC) at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois, on August 19, 2024.
US Elections 2024: United States President Joe Biden holds US Vice President and 2024 Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris hand after delivering the keynote address on the first day of the Democratic National Convention (DNC) at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois, on August 19, 2024. (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP)

US Vice President Kamala Harris and Republican nominee Donald Trump are facing a close contest among Virginia voters, according to a Roanoke College poll, according to reports. Most voters view Trump as a “threat to democracy.”

According to The Washington Post, a survey conducted before the Democratic National Convention began, shows Harris leading with a 47 per cent, a few points ahead of Trump's 44 per cent. The margin, however, falls within the poll’s margin of error of ±4.5 percentage points.

The reports further mentioned, that even if additional candidates are to be considered, Harris has been maintaining a three-point lead from 45% to 42%. Other candidates including Robert F Kennedy Jr, and Cornel West, are also not far behind as they got support from 13% of voters.

Also Read | Mint Quick Edit | Musk as minister? Donald Trump seems excited about it

Harry Wilson, a senior political analyst for the Institute for Policy and Opinion Research, noted that the transition from President Joe Biden to Harris has had an impact, but not as significant as anticipated, per the report.

Although Virginia remains a tough battleground for the US Presidential Polls, Harris holds a slight edge over Trump, which is better when compared to Biden's past electoral records.

Harris favourable, Trump in between

According to the report, Joe Biden’s approval ratings in Virginia remain low, with only 37% of voters viewing him favourably, while the majority of 61% views him unfavourably. While Harris has been a set negative, she remains somewhat better, with a 43% favourable rating and 53% marking her unfavourable. Meanwhile, Donald Trump’s ratings lie in between, with 40% favourable rating and 57% unfavourable.

Also Read | ‘First gentleman’ Doug Emhoff speaks at his wife Kamala Harris’s rally

Both parties’ vice-presidential candidates also face negative ratings, with Democratic Gov. Tim Walz at 34% favourable and 51% unfavourable, and GOP Sen. JD Vance at 32% favourable and 55% unfavourable.

Donald Trump ‘threat to democracy’?

The poll indicates a polarised electorate, with 51% of voters viewing Trump as a “threat to democracy” and 47% expressing similar concerns about the process leading to Harris’s nomination. There has also been a broad sense of discontentment for Walz, and J.D Vance, further highlighted the report.

Also Read | Donald Trump has ‘clearly lost it’: Taylor Swift insider

The survey, conducted from August 12 to August 16, included 691 likely voters, with data collected through phone calls, text messages, and an online panel, stated The Washington Post.

First Published:21 Aug 2024, 10:07 AM IST
