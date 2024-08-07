US Presidential polls 2024: The Opposition camp led by former US president Donald Trump wasted no time in branding Tim Walz as a ‘dangerously liberal extremist.’

Former US president Barack Obama, and former US First Lady Michelle Obama, on Tuesday, officially declared that Tim Walz would make an ideal partner, after Democratic nominee Kamala Harris picked the Minnesota Governor as her running mate. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Barack Obama shared on the social media platform X, that like the US Vice President Kamala Harris, Tim Walz believes that the government works to serve all its citizens. That is what makes him an ideal candidate, said Obama.

"Like Vice President Harris, Governor Tim Walz believes that government works to serve us. Not just some of us, but all of us. That's what makes him an outstanding governor, and that's what will make him an even better vice president, " read Obama's post. The former president further added that he and Michelle Obama were very happy for Tim Walz.

Further endorsing Tim Walz as Kamala Harris' running mate, the Obamas highlighted Walz's values that would make him an excellent vice president. As a governor, he has helped families and businesses recover from the pandemic. " But Tim's signature is his ability to talk like a human being and treat everyone with decency and respect," stated the Obamas.

Tim Walz, Kamala Harris's running mate Following a breakneck campaign schedule, Kamala Harris officially announced Tim Waltz as her running mate on August 6.

"I am proud to announce that I've asked Tim Walz to be my running mate. As a governor, a coach, a teacher, and a veteran, he's delivered for working families like his. It's great to have him on the team," the VP wrote on X.

