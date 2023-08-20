Indian-American Republican candidate Vivek Ramaswamy tied with Ron DeSantis for second place in the 2024 US Presidential Polls.

Indian-American Republican candidate for the United States Presidential Polls slated to be held in 2024 Vivek Ramaswamy has found himself tied with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis in second place as the Republican candidate for the elections, according to The Hill.

The interesting development in favouring an Indian-American businessman comes days after Tesla founder Elon Musk advocated for Ramaswamy. Further on Friday, Ramaswamy also vocalised his opinion on the ways to end the Russia-Ukraine war. However, his means to the end was significantly different that what other US leaders have advocated.

An Emerson College poll showed DeSantis and Ramaswamy tied at 10 per cent each, trailing former President Donald Trump, who leads with 56 per cent. Notably, Ramaswamy has risen to the second spot from a mere 2 per cent in June to 10% in August.

Will US also get an Indian-American chief like their UK counterpart?

All eyes rest on the Republican primary debate scheduled next week for the lesser known Ramaswamy to stand out on the national stage. Former President Donald Trump has reportedly planned to skip the debate.

Top points to Vivek Ramaswamy- Republican US presidential poll candidate -On PM Narendra Modi Vivek Ramaswamy looks up to PM Narendra Modi. He said that US should also benefit from a leader like PM Modi. Ramaswamy called PM Modi an 'outstanding leader'. "I think he's been an excellent prime minister for India. I think he has unapologetically embraced free-market capitalism," Ramaswamy told the American Bazaar in an interview. "It's the best system known to man to lift people up from poverty. We know that from our experience here in the United States."

-The Elon Musk Factor Tesla founder Elon Musk who has favoured has called Vivek Ramaswamy a ‘promising candidate’ for the presidential election. Responding to a clip of Ramaswamy, shared on X, on Tucker Carlson’s show, Musk said, “He is a very promising candidate."

-The Youngest Republican candidate Vivek Ramaswamy turned 38 this year making him the youngest person to grab a major league seat in the Republican candidate lobby for the Us Presidential Polls. Ramaswamy was born in Ohio to immigrant parents. He has a degree in Biology from the esteemed Harvard University. He went on to complete the Yale Law School.

-The anti-woke, anti-war, anti-immigrant candidate Vivek Ramaswamy stood out on his presidential candidature launch, when he called 'woke-ism' a 'national threat'. Although he presents himself as an eloquent optimist, he seems to chant Trump's infamous anti-immigration policies. His candidature also rests heavily upon anti-war policies.

He also said that by March 31, 2025, he would station the military along the US-Mexico border positioned every half-mile to protect against illegal immigration and drugs like fentanyl entering the country.

Notably, Ramaswamy is also anti-abortion and believes that gender dysphoria should eb treated as a ‘mental illness’

-Conservative Circle's favourite candidate? Vivek Ramaswamy's books including Woke, saw him gain the Conservative Circle's favouritism, including Fox News. His books advocating the company policy on climate, environmental, social, and governance issues gained him the much needed popularity within the Republican ranks.

-To stop Russia-Ukraine war Vivek Ramaswamy advocated that Ukraine not joining NATO, and Moscow getting the Donbas region would be the proper means to end the Russia-Ukraine war. He had said the war could end if Russian President Vladimir Putin exit his military alliance with China.

-On weapon deals with Israel Vivek Ramaswamy said that the US' arms deal aid to Israel should end after 2028. He said Israel should not get more aid than its Middle Eastern neighbours after 2028, the year that the current US aid package of $38 billion expires.