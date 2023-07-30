US presidential race: Three Indian American Republican party candidates directly challenging Donald Trump2 min read 30 Jul 2023, 02:42 PM IST
Speculation surrounds potential Republican candidates for 2024 US presidential election. Indian-American leaders Hirsh Vardhan Singh, Nikki Haley, Vivek Ramaswamy challenge Trump's frontrunner position.
In the lead-up to the 2024 US presidential election, speculation surrounds the potential candidates for the Republican Party's nomination. Despite facing legal challenges, former US President Donald Trump is perceived as the frontrunner. However, as many as three Indian-American leaders are seeking to challenge his position and "make America great again." Among them are Vivek Ramaswamy, Nikki Haley, and Hirsh Vardhan Singh, who have expressed their intentions to contest the nomination.
