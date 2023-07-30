In the lead-up to the 2024 US presidential election, speculation surrounds the potential candidates for the Republican Party's nomination. Despite facing legal challenges, former US President Donald Trump is perceived as the frontrunner. However, as many as three Indian-American leaders are seeking to challenge his position and "make America great again." Among them are Vivek Ramaswamy, Nikki Haley, and Hirsh Vardhan Singh, who have expressed their intentions to contest the nomination.

The Republican Party's national convention is scheduled for July 15-18, 2024, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, where the official presidential nominee will be formally selected.

All about the 3 Indian-Americans looking to challenge Donald Trump in the US Presidential race

Nikki Haley

Nikki Haley, the former governor of South Carolina and Trump's initial ambassador to the United Nations, is the only woman contender in the Republican primary contest.

Despite being perceived as an underestimated underdog, she proudly recounted her tenure in the Trump administration. Nevertheless, she openly criticised Trump's baseless post-election pursuit to challenge alleged voter fraud that cost him the 2020 election.

Despite polling low, Haley demonstrated remarkable fundraising abilities, with the Stand For America Fund Inc. Super PAC raising $18.7 million from April to June, amassing a total of $26 million in donations. Notably, she garnered support from affluent GOP donors such as Kenneth Langone, Alice Walton, and Kenneth Fisher, who each contributed $6,600.

Vivek Ramaswamy

Vivek Ramaswamy, a tech entrepreneur and son of Indian immigrants, entered the US Republican presidential nomination race as an outsider but has now surged to the third position.

A Reuters-Ipsos poll revealed that he enjoys the support of 9% of Republican leaders, while former President Donald Trump leads with a commanding 47%, followed by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis at 19%. Ramaswamy's campaign focuses on innovative drug development and healthcare transformation, vowing to restore meritocracy and reduce reliance on China.

Impressively, he raised $7.7 million in the second quarter, with $5.4 million from his personal funds. Since launching his bid, he has invested a total of $16 million.

Hirsh Vardhan Singh

Hirsh Vardhan Singh, a 38-year-old engineer, has joined the crowded US Presidential race as a conservative Republican. He aims to prioritise citizens and restore the conservative wing of the New Jersey Republican Party.

Despite unsuccessful attempts in previous elections, he remains committed to his "America First" principles. Singh describes himself as the "only pureblood candidate" for never giving in to Covid vaccinations.

His candidacy has drawn attention due to his staunch conservative values and positions on vaccination.

(The list was collated by NDTV)