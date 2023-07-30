In the lead-up to the 2024 US presidential election, speculation surrounds the potential candidates for the Republican Party's nomination. Despite facing legal challenges, former US President Donald Trump is perceived as the frontrunner. However, as many as three Indian-American leaders are seeking to challenge his position and "make America great again." Among them are Vivek Ramaswamy, Nikki Haley, and Hirsh Vardhan Singh, who have expressed their intentions to contest the nomination.

