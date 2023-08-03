US Presidential race: Vivek Ramaswamy alleges govt held back facts about 9/11 attack, says ‘Al Qaeda planned it but…’1 min read 03 Aug 2023, 08:29 AM IST
Indian American presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy accuses US government of withholding truth about 9/11, hints at Saudi involvement.
Bringing explosive charges against the US government, Indian American Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy said that it has held back real truth concerning the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks and alleged that there possible involvement of the Saudi Arabian government.
Ramaswamy is the third most popular Republican candidate
Ramaswamy, a tech entrepreneur and son of Indian immigrants, entered the US Republican presidential nomination race as an outsider but has now surged to the third position.
A Reuters-Ipsos poll revealed that he enjoys the support of 9% of Republican leaders, while former President Donald Trump leads with a commanding 47%, followed by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis at 19%.
Entering the race in February, he decried what he's called a “national identity crisis" that he claims is driven by a left-wing ideology that has replaced “faith, patriotism and hard work" with “new secular religions like COVID-ism, climate-ism and gender ideology.
Ramaswamy has been stumping heavily in other early-voting states, including Iowa and New Hampshire and he is now slated to headline a GOP fundraiser in South Carolina as he returns to campaigning in the first-in-the-South primary state.
