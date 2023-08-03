Bringing explosive charges against the US government, Indian American Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy said that it has held back real truth concerning the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks and alleged that there possible involvement of the Saudi Arabian government.

Ramaswamy said while speaking to BlazeTV said, "I don't believe the government has told us the truth. Again, I'm driven by evidence and data. What I've seen in the last several years is we have to be skeptical of what the government does tell us." "I haven't seen evidence to the contrary, but do I believe everything the government told us about it? Absolutely not. Do I believe the 9/11 Commission? Absolutely not," he said. He later reiterated the same on Twitter saying, "Do I believe our government has been completely forthright about 9/11? No. Al- Qaeda clearly planned and executed the attacks, but we have never fully addressed who knew what in the Saudi government about it. We *can* handle the TRUTH," he wrote.

Ramaswamy is the third most popular Republican candidate

Ramaswamy, a tech entrepreneur and son of Indian immigrants, entered the US Republican presidential nomination race as an outsider but has now surged to the third position.

A Reuters-Ipsos poll revealed that he enjoys the support of 9% of Republican leaders, while former President Donald Trump leads with a commanding 47%, followed by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis at 19%.

Entering the race in February, he decried what he's called a “national identity crisis" that he claims is driven by a left-wing ideology that has replaced “faith, patriotism and hard work" with “new secular religions like COVID-ism, climate-ism and gender ideology.

Ramaswamy has been stumping heavily in other early-voting states, including Iowa and New Hampshire and he is now slated to headline a GOP fundraiser in South Carolina as he returns to campaigning in the first-in-the-South primary state.

(With agency inputs)