WASHINGTON : Refugee resettlement organizations across the U.S. are gearing up to resettle tens of thousands of newly arriving Afghans, many of whom are arriving with uncertain immigration statuses and little other than the clothing on their backs.

The nine nonprofit organizations that are contracted with the U.S. State Department to help refugees find homes, jobs and other social services are now racing to hire enough staff, sign up volunteers and raise sufficient money to properly resettle the Afghans.

Some leaders of those organizations say the government hasn’t provided precise figures on how many Afghans the organizations should be expecting to take on—or how quickly those people will arrive. The Department of Homeland Security, the lead agency coordinating the resettlement effort, didn’t respond to a request for comment.

Resettlement-agency leaders held a call Sunday with Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, in which he pledged his cooperation but mostly listened to the issues raised, according to two people on the call.

The groups also don’t know which of the arriving Afghans will come with approved Special Immigrant Visas, which entitle them to a panoply of services, including months of healthcare and food assistance. The visa program was designed for Afghans who worked alongside the American military during the two-decade war.

The government has told agencies to expect as many as 50,000 Afghans to arrive without visas, meaning that without a change to the law their resettlement will rely much more heavily on private donations.

“We’re going to make it work, no matter how difficult, but I’d be lying to you if I said we aren’t concerned," said Mark Hetfield, president of HIAS, one of the contracted resettlement agencies.

The effort would be a heavy lift under any circumstance but is made all the more challenging because of cutbacks the nine resettlement agencies say they were forced to make under former President Donald Trump. Mr. Trump had accepted a record low number of refugees each of the years he was in office.

The agencies, most of which are affiliated with religious denominations, are paid by the U.S. government according to how many refugees they resettle. Under the Trump administration, they collectively closed about a third of their offices across the country, according to Refugee Council USA. The low resettlement numbers meant that many of the relationships that organizations maintain—with landlords willing to rent to new arrivals and businesses willing to hire refugees—also atrophied.

But while the organizations are lacking in resources, they say they are making up for it in surging interest from ordinary Americans coming forward to donate their time, goods and even spare rooms to assist the effort.

Local resettlement officials say they have seen an unprecedented outpouring of support, with so many calls and emails with offers to volunteer that they now lack the staff to respond to all the inquiries. Many organizations have also set up lists through Amazon.com of toiletries, toys and other needed items—and Amazon boxes have been piling up faster than staff can open them.

Freedom Hope Church, a nondenominational church in northwest Chicago, has raised thousands of dollars in the last couple of weeks and begun mobilizing volunteers to help move newly arriving Afghans into apartments and drive them to medical appointments. Pastor Dom Martin, whose church had never worked with refugees until now, said he felt moved by news images of people fleeing to the airport in Kabul.

He called up the local office of World Relief, another of the resettlement agencies, located a couple blocks from his church, and learned that refugees would be resettled nearby.

“I was like, wow, they’re coming to our neighborhood. We need to help," he said.

Major U.S. companies have also made offers to help, with Airbnb Inc. pledging to house up to 20,000 Afghan refugees world-wide and Walmart Inc. promising $1 million to refugee groups.

Lutheran Immigration and Refugee Service, another of the resettlement agencies, has received volunteer offers from 42,000 people in the last two weeks alone, according to Krish O’Mara Vignarajah, the group’s president. By comparison, the group gets about a dozen offers during a typical week, she added. Still, she estimates needing about 35,000 more volunteers to meet the expected need over the next few months.

The nature of the evacuation is making the resettlement process uniquely difficult. Most departing Afghans only had time to pack the most essential items, like travel documents, and are arriving in the U.S. with few personal possessions. And aid groups are now routinely being alerted about impending arrivals with about 24-hours’ notice, instead of days or weeks under normal circumstances, according to Etleva Bejko, director of refugee and immigration services at Jewish Family Service of San Diego.

The U.S. has opted to allow many of the Afghans to enter the U.S. even without visas, relying instead on an immigration program known as humanitarian parole that gives people temporary permission to enter the country.

Those people aren’t entitled to any of the resettlement benefits afforded formal refugees. Though Congress allotted $500 million for the administration to provide these people some benefits, resettlement leaders say the money won’t meet all the needs of the 50,000 people they have been told to expect.

The immigration program also doesn’t result in any permanent immigration status, meaning most of the Afghans paroled into the country will need to apply for asylum or another visa to be allowed to stay.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.