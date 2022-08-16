US rules out releasing billions in Afghan funds after strike6 min read . Updated: 16 Aug 2022, 06:43 PM IST
- Presence of al Qaeda’s leader in Kabul raised concerns in West about resurgence of global terrorism from Taliban-ruled country
The Biden administration has decided it won’t release any of the roughly $7 billion in foreign assets held by Afghanistan’s central bank on U.S. soil and has suspended talks with the Taliban over the funds after the killing of al Qaeda’s leader in Kabul, according to U.S. officials.