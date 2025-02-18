US seeks to reset tense ties with Russia
Michael R. Gordon , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 18 Feb 2025, 03:35 PM IST
SummaryThe first high-profile meeting with Moscow since the full-scale invasion of Ukraine has rattled Washington’s allies.
RIYADH, Saudi Arabia—The Trump administration is trying to reset Washington’s tense relations with Moscow and move the Ukraine conflict toward an end in the highest-profile meeting between the two nations in years, which has unsettled America’s allies in Europe.
