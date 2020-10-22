US Senate panel approves Trump Supreme Court pick despite Democratic boycott

The 48-year-old Barrett is a devout Catholic who personally opposes abortion. Barrett told the committee last week that she believed the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling legalizing abortion nationwide was not a "super-precedent" that could never potentially be overturned. Barrett also said she had "no agenda" to roll back abortion rights. Trump said in 2016 he would appoint justices who would overturn Roe.