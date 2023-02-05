US shoots down suspected Chinese spy balloon, recovery under way
China’s Foreign Ministry protests, saying US overreacted and violated international norms
WASHINGTON : The US shot down a suspected Chinese surveillance balloon over the Atlantic Ocean, days after it was spotted crossing the US and adding to already high tensions between Washington and Beijing.
