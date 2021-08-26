US still searching for Americans in Afghanistan as deadline closes in

As the last hours wind down for the evacuation operation, some Western officials sought to secure additional time to remove their citizens or Afghans who assisted them. German officials said the Taliban agreed to allow the evacuation to continue through the use of civilian flights after the Tuesday deadline. Markus Potzel, who is negotiating with the Taliban on behalf of Chancellor Angela Merkel, said the group would allow the civilian airport operations in Kabul as a prerequisite for an international diplomatic and humanitarian presence in the country. Mr. Potzel made the comments Tuesday after meeting with the Taliban’s senior leader in Doha, Sher Mohammed Abbas Stanekzai.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}