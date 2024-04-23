US takes aim at Chinese banks aiding Russia war effort
Ian Talley , Alan Cullison , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 23 Apr 2024, 12:36 PM IST
SummaryWashington says Beijing’s dual-use trade has helped Moscow rebuild its war machine.
The U.S. is drafting sanctions that threaten to cut some Chinese banks off from the global financial system, arming Washington’s top envoy with diplomatic leverage that officials hope will stop Beijing’s commercial support of Russia’s military production, according to people familiar with the matter.
