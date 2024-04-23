US takes aim at Chinese banks aiding Russia war effort

Officials say they hope the combined Western diplomatic pressure will avert the need to take an action that could break a fragile detente between the two powers. Cutting banks off from access to the dollar—the denomination of most of global trade—has much broader implications than normal sanctions targeting individuals and firms, and so are often reserved as a last resort. Such sanctions often force banks into failure, affecting their entire customer and client base, and represent a particular risk for China as the country grapples with growing credit problems.