US to buy Ukraine grain, as ship traffic increases

US to buy Ukraine grain, as ship traffic increases4 min read . Updated: 17 Aug 2022, 06:36 PM IST
Aid agency will spend more than $68 million to buy and ship up to 150,000 metric tons of Ukrainian wheat for World Food Program
The U.S. Agency for International Development is spending more than $68 million to purchase and ship Ukrainian grain in the largest such export deal since Russia’s invasion this year and the start of a July agreement to allow for renewed shipments from Ukraine’s Black Sea ports.