US to waive sanctions on Iran civilian nuclear activities as talks heat up

According to the documents, the waivers are related to work aimed at turning Iran’s heavy water Arak reactor into a less-dangerous light water reactor and on Iran’s underground Fordow enrichment facility that the nuclear deal stipulates should be turned into a research center. Additionally, the sanctions waiver also applies to the export of enriched uranium and heavy water outside of Iran which was needed to keep Iran within its stockpile limits under the 2015 nuclear deal, intended to stop Iran from gaining the capacity to produce a nuclear weapon. The waivers would also allow fuel to be sent to Iran’s Bushehr reactor and the Tehran Research Reactor, both of which are used for civilian purposes.