US unemployment claims fall to 340,000, remaining at pandemic low

After briefly exceeding 400,000 in mid-July, claims have been trending near the lowest level since the pandemic began. That shows a rising number of cases and hospitalizations tied to the Delta variant of Covid-19 haven’t translated into increased layoffs. There are signs that the variant has dented consumer confidence and slowed spending growth, but many employers also report difficulty filling job openings, which touched record highs this summer, and may be reluctant to let workers go.