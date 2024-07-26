After Joe Biden, US Vice President Kamala Harris urges Netanyahu for a Gaza ceasefire: ‘Time to find an endgame..’

Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee and US Vice President, Kamala Harris, on Thursday urged Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to end war with Hamas for releasing Gaza hostages, who have been captive since October 7,2023.

In her “frank and constructive” talks, Harris expressed deep concern about the high death toll in Gaza over nine months of war and the “dire” humanitarian situation there.

With all eyes on the US Vice-President, whom Biden had recently endorsed, Harris reiterated President Joe Biden's message that it's time to end the Gaza genocide, which has claimed the lives of 39,000 Palestinians.

Harris, however, has been more forceful tone about the urgency of the moment, AP reported.

“There has been hopeful movement in the talks to secure an agreement on this deal,” Harris told reporters shortly after meeting with Netanyahu. “And as I just told Prime Minister Netanyahu, it is time to get this deal done,” Harris told AP.

Israel’s war in Gaza is more complicated than simply being supportive of one side or the other, Harris said.



On Thursday, Netanyahu also met Biden, who has been prodding Israel and Hamas to agree to establish a cease-fire.

The White House said in a statement that Biden discussed with Netanyahu “the need to close the remaining gaps, finalize the deal as soon as possible, bring the hostages home, and reach a durable end to the war in Gaza,” reported AP.

