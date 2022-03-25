OPEN APP
Home / Politics / News /  US will welcome 100,000 refugees fleeing Ukraine, White House says

US will welcome 100,000 refugees fleeing Ukraine, White House says

Mexican immigration officers check the passports of Ukrainian refugees looking to cross into the US at the San Ysidro Port of Entry border crossing bridge in Tijuana, Mexico, on Sunday, March 20, 202 (Photo: Bloomberg)Premium
Mexican immigration officers check the passports of Ukrainian refugees looking to cross into the US at the San Ysidro Port of Entry border crossing bridge in Tijuana, Mexico, on Sunday, March 20, 202 (Photo: Bloomberg)
 wsj 1 min read . Updated: 25 Mar 2022, 01:00 AM IST Tarini Parti, The Wall Street Journal

Biden administration officials say they are looking at a range of legal pathways, including the U.S. Refugee Admissions Program

The U.S. will welcome up to 100,000 refugees fleeing the fighting in Ukraine as the humanitarian crisis from Russia’s attack on its neighbor worsens, administration officials said Thursday.

More than 10 million people in Ukraine have been uprooted by the fighting, the United Nations estimates. More than 3.6 million of those have fled the country, the U.N. says, most bound for Poland.

A senior administration official said Thursday there would be more details to come, but they are looking at a range of legal pathways, including the U.S. Refugee Admissions Program. The announcement came as President Biden is in Brussels for a series of meetings with NATO leaders and allies to discuss the response to Russia’s aggression.

A senior administration official said they are “working in particular to expand and develop new programs with a focus on welcoming Ukrainians who have family members in the United States." The official added that the administration is “committed to protecting the most vulnerable among the refugee populations that have already fled," such as gay and transgender individuals, those with medical needs, and dissidents.

MINT PREMIUM See All

The official said the U.S. would work closely with European allies.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Close
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 My ReadsFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout