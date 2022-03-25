US will welcome 100,000 refugees fleeing Ukraine, White House says
Biden administration officials say they are looking at a range of legal pathways, including the U.S. Refugee Admissions Program
The U.S. will welcome up to 100,000 refugees fleeing the fighting in Ukraine as the humanitarian crisis from Russia’s attack on its neighbor worsens, administration officials said Thursday.
More than 10 million people in Ukraine have been uprooted by the fighting, the United Nations estimates. More than 3.6 million of those have fled the country, the U.N. says, most bound for Poland.
A senior administration official said Thursday there would be more details to come, but they are looking at a range of legal pathways, including the U.S. Refugee Admissions Program. The announcement came as President Biden is in Brussels for a series of meetings with NATO leaders and allies to discuss the response to Russia’s aggression.
A senior administration official said they are “working in particular to expand and develop new programs with a focus on welcoming Ukrainians who have family members in the United States." The official added that the administration is “committed to protecting the most vulnerable among the refugee populations that have already fled," such as gay and transgender individuals, those with medical needs, and dissidents.
The official said the U.S. would work closely with European allies.
