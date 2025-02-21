USAID India fund fell to $1.5 mn under Modi regime, but rose for non-gov entities: ‘Aligns with Rahul Gandhi’s…’

Amid all the chaos around USAID funding since Donald Trump came into power, data revealed that funding to the Government of India under PM Narendra Modi dropped to just $1.5 million from nearly $204 million under UPA regime.

Pointing this out, BJP sources said, as CNN-News18 reported, “It also highlights how the USAID and deep state were significantly involved in policy matters with their close allegiance to the Congress. This number dropped significantly during the NDA era, again showcasing how the Modi government has been able to keep foreign influences at bay."

The data accessed by the media outlet also shows, funding from USAID to non-government entities in India, including funds for NGOs and other avenues, has risen under the Modi government, reaching $2,579 million compared to $2,114 million during the UPA era. BJP leader said in this regard, “This reveals how the focus has shifted from USAID being directly involved in government matters to funding anti-India or anti-national forums in India."

The data also indicates that funding saw surges during crucial political periods, particularly when the NDA government is in power or in the run-up to elections. BJP claim that this pattern may reflect attempts to influence policy decisions, bolster civil society groups, and shape political narratives in line with deep state interests. Like, USAID funding increased from $121 million in 2001 to $154 million in 2002 and surged again from $83 million in 2020 to $228 million in 2022, just two years ahead of the 2024 general elections.

The US President Donald Trump on Thursday questioned Biden administration's decision to allocate $21 million to India saying, “Why do we need to spend $21 million on voter turnout in India? I guess they were trying to get somebody else elected. We have got to tell the Indian government… This is a total breakthrough."

In this context, BJP sources said that USAID’s funding patterns align with the timing of anti-government protests, media narratives, and political movements, indicating a coordinated global push to undermine the BJP-led government and influence Indian elections.

