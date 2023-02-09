US-China tensions are high. So is commerce between the nations

Still, China’s share of U.S. imports is down from levels before the Trump tariffs were put in place in 2018. In a strategy known as “China plus one," companies, many of which were comfortable relying entirely on Chinese products previously, have diversified their purchases to include countries in Southeast Asia and Mexico. Between 2017 and 2022, U.S. goods imports from Vietnam grew 174%, from Taiwan 117%, and from India 76%.