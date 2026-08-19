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‘Use PM CARES Fund for schools’: Abhijeet Dipke says ₹8,452 crore could build 1,000 schools

The suggestion came a day after government documents revealed that the PM CARES Fund corpus has risen to a record 8,452 crore in 2024-25 from 7,173 crore in 2023-24.

Gulam Jeelani
Updated19 Aug 2026, 02:01 PM IST
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CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke addresses the media, condemning police action against student protesters in Jharkhand, in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Maharashtra, Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2026. (PTI Photo)(PTI08_11_2026_000363B)
CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke addresses the media, condemning police action against student protesters in Jharkhand, in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Maharashtra, Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2026. (PTI Photo)(PTI08_11_2026_000363B)(PTI)
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Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke on Wednesday suggested that the PM CARES Fund to be used to improve infrastructure in rural schools.

The suggestion came a day after government documents revealed that the PM CARES Fund corpus has risen to a record 8,452 crore in 2024-25 from 7,173 crore in 2023-24.

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“Use PM CARES Fund for schools! Imagine how many rural schools could have been improved with 8,452 crore of PM CARES,” Dipke said in a video message shared on social media.

Assuming that a good school world need at least 8 crore to built, Dipke said the money can be used to have 1000 new schools. Earlier, CJP leaders had called for an audit of the PM CARES Fund and sought details of the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund.

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The latest audited statements of the fund for the year 2024-2025 and the previous financial years have been made public on the PM CARES Fund website.

The audited accounts show that, the , 6,641 crore from 8,452 crore corpus in 2024-25 was parked in fixed deposits.

Also Read | ₹8,452 crore in PM CARES corpus, most funds in fixed deposits

The PM CARES Fund (Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund) is a public charitable trust set up to handle severe emergencies like the COVID-19 pandemic. It is managed by the Prime Minister and key cabinet ministers, and relies on voluntary public and corporate donations.

PM CARES donations

The Prime Minister is the ex officio chairman of the PM CARES Fund, and the Minister of Defence, Minister of Home Affairs and Minister of Finance, Government of India, are ex officio trustees of the fund.

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The fund consists entirely of voluntary contributions from individuals and organisations and receives no budgetary support.

The latest audited statements of the fund for the year 2024-2025 and the previous financial years have been made public on the PM CARES Fund website. The audited accounts show that, the , ₹6,641 crore from ₹8,452 crore corpus in 2024-25 was parked in fixed deposits.

Donations to the PM CARES Fund qualify for 80G benefits with 100 per cent exemption under the Income Tax Act, 1961. Donations also qualify to be counted as Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) expenditure under the Companies Act, 2013, as per the website.

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On Tuesday, Dipke, whose party launched the 'School Thik Karo' (improve government schools) campaign last week, visited Dhegaj village in his native district where he learnt that students sweep their classroom themselves.

''This is completely wrong. When there is cleaning staff, why are the kids sweeping classrooms?" he was seen asking the teachers in a video.

Also Read | Abhijeet Dipke reacts to NDA leader's offer: ‘Wasn’t I anti-national for you…'

The teachers claimed that they did not ask the children to do it. Dipke, however, argued that students would not sweep a classroom on their own.

(With agency inputs)

About the Author

Gulam Jeelani

Gulam Jeelani is Political Desk Editor at LiveMint with over 16 years of experience covering national and international politics. Based in New Delhi, ...Read More

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