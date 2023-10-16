Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra on Sunday gave a befitting reply to BJP leader Nishikant Dubey who alleged that she took cash and gifts from businessman Darshan Hiranandani to "ask question(s) in Parliament'.

Moitra said that she is using her “ill-gotten" cash and gifts to buy a university in which Nishikant Dubey can buy a real degree. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Moitra said, “Am using all my ill gotten cash & gifts to buy a college/ university in which Degree Dubey can finally buy a real degree. Please @ombirlakota @loksabhaspeaker finish the enquiries against him for false affidavits & then set up my enquiry committee."

The controversy erupted after the Godda MP wrote to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla seeking a probe against the Krishnanagar MP, and demanded her immediate suspension from the house for taking cash for question.

Nishikant Dubey, citing research work by an advocate Jai Anant Dehadari, said Mahua Moitra till recently asked approximately 50 questions in the parliament, out of total 61, shockingly seek information, with the intent of protecting or perpetuating business interests of Shri Darshan Hiranandani and his Company.

The questions were also often focused on the Adani Group, another business conglomerate, Hiranandani Group was bidding for business against", the BJP leader further alleged.

Responding to the allegations, Mahua Moitra said the CBI is welcome to investigate the matter "right after they finish investigating Adani's offshore money trail, over-invoicing, benami account".

She also slammed Adani Group and said they were wasting their time in trying to shut her up.

"If Adani group is relying on dodgy dossier created by dubious Sanghis & circulated by fake degree wallahs to either shut me up or bring me down I would advise them not to waste their time. Use your lawyers wisely," Mahua said.

"Also welcome @CBIHeadquarters enquiry into my alleged money laundering right after they finish investigating Adani’s offshore money trail, over invoicing, benami accounts. Adani may use BJP agencies to browbeat competition & buy airports but just try doing it with me," she added.

