Using your phone as a hotel key is great until it isn’t
Some guests used to digital boarding passes on flights are less quick to embrace using their smartphones to get access to their rooms
Some guests used to digital boarding passes on flights are less quick to embrace using their smartphones to get access to their rooms
LAS VEGAS :The email from Aria Resort & Casino touted a seamless start to my stay.
The email from Aria Resort & Casino touted a seamless start to my stay.
“Check in now and zoom to your room," the pitch for the luxury hotel’s mobile app began. There was even a video on how to do it. I had used mobile check-in at countless hotels but had never tried using my phone as a digital key like Aria was offering. So I bit.
“Check in now and zoom to your room," the pitch for the luxury hotel’s mobile app began. There was even a video on how to do it. I had used mobile check-in at countless hotels but had never tried using my phone as a digital key like Aria was offering. So I bit.
Zoom I did upon arrival, heading straight to the elevator bank. Whisked to my room, I was not. Aria requires a room key to punch in your floor number. Before I could unlock my phone, log into the hotel Wi-Fi, open the app and hold the phone to the key reader to light up the 39 floor, the elevator took off and bypassed my floor.
Jumping on the elevator unprepared was a rookie mistake. So was forgetting my phone-turned-room-key in a rush out the door one morning, forcing a trip to the front desk for keys.
But my high-tech hiccups underscore the challenge hotels face as they try to nudge travelers to embrace digital room keys like they’ve embraced mobile boarding passes on planes. Doling out fewer keycards saves hotels money, cuts down on plastic use, helps with staffing shortages and, when used properly, saves travelers time.
But travelers need room keys much more frequently than they need access to airline boarding passes, an estimated 15 to 20 times a stay by one estimate from Hyatt Hotels & Resorts. That’s a lot of chances for things to go wrong, which has slowed adoption by travelers. Another factor: It is pricey to install lock systems that work with the technology behind digital keys.
Just 17% of U.S. hotels allowed using a mobile device as a key as of 2018, according to a survey the American Hotel & Lodging Association and hotel analytics firm STR released in early 2019. More recent figures aren’t available due to the pandemic, the association says.
Jennifer Puzziferro, a New Jersey resident who travels four times a month as a nurse and consultant, uses mobile boarding passes on every flight but has sworn off digital keys in hotel apps after too many issues.
“They’re very inconvenient," she says.
Mrs. Puzziferro lists the challenges she’s run into: troubles getting the hotel room door open if a phone case is too thick; being locked out of a room after too many tries with a digital key; problems accessing the elevator; and, in one recent case in Denver, getting double billed for a room after checking in on the mobile app and requesting a digital key followed by a regular key.
“If they could show me some evidence about why there’s a benefit, I might consider using it again," she says.
The mobile keys can even befuddle senior hotel executives.
Jane Mackie, a senior vice president of marketing for hotel giant InterContinental Hotels Group, also used a digital room key for the first time at Aria during Virtuoso Travel Week, a luxury travel conference. She hesitated trying it given the size of the hotel and the time it would take to get a physical key at the front desk if it didn’t work.
The mobile app directed Ms. Mackie to tap the back of the phone to activate the key. She didn’t realize that meant tapping the phone to the lock.
“So I was tapping it with my finger expecting miraculously the door to open, and then shockingly it didn’t," she says.
Digital keys are offered as an option at Aria and 11 other MGM Resorts International properties in Las Vegas as an option for travelers who always have their phones in hand and don’t want the stress of keeping track of physical keys, a spokeswoman says. Mobile key usage is highest among business travelers, she says.
Hyatt Hotels Corp. and Apple Inc. think they have the answer to making digital keys easier to use. Late last year, the two companies paired up to allow guests at six U.S. Hyatt hotels to add room keys to the wallet on their iPhone or Apple Watch. It has since expanded to 79 hotels and resorts.
Benjamin Weiss, vice president of product management at Hyatt, says a crucial difference between using the digital key in the Apple Wallet versus the hotel app is fewer steps to activate it. He cited guest frustration with elevator access as a key impetus for the switch.
“We needed to make the process of actually using the key really, crazy fast," he says.
The key in the Apple Wallet is activated simply by flashing the phone or Apple Watch near the reader in the elevator or outside the room as long as the devices are in express mode. That reduces the time to access the room to one to two seconds, down from about 15 seconds, he says. It even works for several hours after the phone dies, the companies say.
Mr. Weiss wouldn’t divulge statistics on the guest usage of room keys in the Apple Wallet, but says the chain has seen “significant growth." An update will enable travelers to share their digital key so other members in the party don’t need to get physical keys. He says advances like this will help digital keys become the norm in the hotel industry, as mobile boarding passes are for airlines.
“The truth is there’s a lot of inertia behind old ways of doing things, whether it’s a plastic key or a physical key," he says.
Frequent traveler Jim Raffel, who stays in hotels about 180 nights a year to visit clients of the Milwaukee-area printing company he co-owns, was skeptical when digital keys were introduced. He recalls staying at a new hotel in Phoenix before the pandemic. His mobile key didn’t work the entire week he was there. He says he was comfortable and experienced with the keys at that point.
Today he’s a big fan of using the digital key as a timesaver. He skipped the check-in line on a one-night stay at the Westin Detroit Metropolitan Airport earlier this summer and says it’s the only reason he was on time for a late-night Zoom call.
“I literally never went to the front desk, never talked to an employee," he says. “It was a beautiful experience."