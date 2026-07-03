Uttar Pradesh Assembly Polls: Congress hints at equal seat-sharing with SP – 'Elder brother in 2024'

Newly-appointed Uttar Pradesh Congress in-charge Rajendra Pal Gautam on has hinted at an equal seat-sharing arrangement with the Samajwadi Party for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections.

Addressing his first press conference as in-charge of the party in Lucknow this week, Gautam said the two parties will go into the upcoming Uttar Pradesh assembly elections “with equality and respect.”

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The remarks assume significance as the Congress and the Samajwadi Party had contested the 2024 Lok Sabha elections together as constituents of the INDIA bloc in Uttar Pradesh, winning 43 seats and limiting the BJP to 33 seats. This included the key Faizabad (Ayodhya) Lok Sabha seat where the SP's Awadhesh Prasad became the first Dalit to win the key seat.

Uttar Pradesh assembly polls are scheduled to be held next year.

Back in 2024, the SP had won 37 seats while the Congress was victorious on six seats to limit the Bharatiya Janata Party's advance. "Of course, we have always shown a big heart. We are the bigger party nationally and we seek equality and respect (in the alliance)," Gautam said, replying to media queries.

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The former Delhi Ministr said that a winning atmosphere can be created only by giving the Congress its due respect.

Cong was elder brother in 2024: Gautam "In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, we were the elder brother, which is why we (INDIA bloc) won more seats. Regional parties no longer have the capacity to take on and defeat the BJP. Across the country, only Rahul Gandhi is fighting the BJP," Gautam said adding that if the Congress is not given its due respect within the alliance, it would amount to giving the BJP a "walkover".

SP chief and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav has also indicated that the alliance is likely to continue for the 2027 assembly polls.

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A prominent Dalit leader who heads the Congress' Scheduled Caste Department at the national level, Gautam said the party would strengthen its organisation across UP within a month. Gautam was earlier with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

Gautam also said the party would fight to protect the Constitution, accusing the BJP of spreading hatred against Dalits, backward classes and minorities. He alleged that the Centre and the UP government had failed to curb examination paper leaks and provide adequate government jobs.

Gautam also accused the BJP of undermining democratic institutions, alleging that the Election Commission was working for the ruling party and judges were under pressure.

Attacking the BJP and the RSS, Gautam alleged they "hate" Dalits and tribal communities and claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not invite the then president Ram Nath Kovind for the Ram temple foundation ceremony and President Droupadi Murmu for the temple inauguration because they belonged to Dalit and tribal communities respectively.

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‘Rahul Gandhi could become PM in 2029’ Claiming that only the Congress could defeat the BJP, Gautam alleged that the ruling party had exploited religion for political gains. He asserted that the Congress would defeat the BJP in the next year's UP assembly polls and ensure that Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi becomes prime minister after the 2029 Lok Sabha elections.

Of course, we have always shown a big heart. We are the bigger party nationally and we seek equality and respect (in the alliance).

Thanking Rahul Gandhi, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for reposing faith in him by appointing him as the party's UP in-charge, Gautam said he was committed to strengthening the organisation and taking the party forward in the state.

(With PTI inputs)