The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday will kick off its 'Jan Vishwas Yatra' from six places in Uttar Pradesh , in the run-up to the state assembly elections.

Yatras will be taken out from Bijnor, Mathura, Jhansi, Ghazipur, Ambedkar Nagar and Ballia and see the participation of some of the top BJP leaders.

While party national president Jagat Prakash Nadda will flag off the Jan Vishwas Yatra from Ambedkar Nagar, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanth will inaugurate the second yatra from Mathura.

The third Yatra will be flagged off by Union defence minister Rajnath Singh, which will commence from Jhansi and concluding in Kanpur.

The fourth yatra will start from Bidurkoti in Bijnor, which will be inaugurated by Union minister Nitin Gadkari. It will conclude in Rampur.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will start the fifth journey from Ballia and will conclude in Basti.

The sixth yatra will be inaugurated by Union minister and Amethi MP Smriti Irani. The yatra will commence at Ghazipur and conclude in her own constituency Amethi.

PM's address

In addition to this, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address around three lakh women on 21 December in poll-bound UP.

The PM is set to distribute certificates to 2.5 lakh women beneficiaries of various government schemes, including members of self-help groups (SHGs), at a function proposed to be held at the Parade Ground.

The PM on Saturday had laid the foundation stone for of Ganga Expressway in Shahjahanpur and heaped praises on UP CM Adityanath.

Uttar Pradesh is slated to go to assembly polls early next year.

In the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, the Bharatiya Janata Party bagged 312 seats out of the 403-seat Uttar Pradesh Assembly while Samajwadi Party (SP) bagged 47 seats, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) won 19 and Congress could manage to win only seven seats. The rest of the seats were bagged by other candidates.

