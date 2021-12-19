In addition to this, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address around three lakh women on 21 December in poll-bound UP.
The PM is set to distribute certificates to 2.5 lakh women beneficiaries of various government schemes, including members of self-help groups (SHGs), at a function proposed to be held at the Parade Ground.
The PM on Saturday had laid the foundation stone for of Ganga Expressway in Shahjahanpur and heaped praises on UP CM Adityanath.
Uttar Pradesh is slated to go to assembly polls early next year.
In the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, the Bharatiya Janata Party bagged 312 seats out of the 403-seat Uttar Pradesh Assembly while Samajwadi Party (SP) bagged 47 seats, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) won 19 and Congress could manage to win only seven seats. The rest of the seats were bagged by other candidates.
