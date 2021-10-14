Samajwadi Party could win 400 assembly seats in the upcoming 2022 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, said former state Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday.

"Seeing the disappointment against the BJP govt, (it seems) that people of Uttar Pradesh can make our party win 400 seats in upcoming 2022 polls," Akhilesh Yadav was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

While interacting with media persons in the Kanpur Dehat district, Yadav said that SP's aim is to remove the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) from power in UP.

Further, he said that the international airport in Kushinagar district that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate on 20 October was built by the SP government.

"The airport which is being inaugurated has been built by the Samajwadi Party. Changing colours, putting one's name on other's work This has started a new culture in BJP's politics," said the SP chief.

He also slammed the Yogi Adityanath-led government over the Lakhimpur incident and alleged that "the BJP government was anti-farmer".

"The BJP workers crushed and killed the farmers with their vehicles. This government is anti-farmer, manure-stealer, and is behind the rise of prices of pesticides. Fake Baba will be removed soon," the SP leader said.

"This government has cheated the public. Under this government, inflation has increased, unemployment has increased, corruption has increased, crime has increased, law and order have collapsed," he added.

Yadav said that in the upcoming Assembly polls the SP will fight in alliance with the small parties. "We will not ally with any national party," he added.

Yadav is currently holding a 'Vijay Rath Yatra' in the state ahead of next year's assembly polls.

Uttar Pradesh assembly elections are scheduled to take place early next year.

In the 2017 Assembly elections, the BJP won a landslide victory winning 312 Assembly seats. The party secured a 39.67 per cent vote share in the elections for 403-member Assembly. Samajwadi Party (SP) bagged 47 seats, BSP won 19 while Congress could manage to win only seven seats.

