Uttar Pradesh, Bihar govts to job hunt for migrant workers

NEW DELHI: Uttar Pradesh and Bihar will find jobs for millions of migrant workers displaced due to the coronavirus-led lockdown. This when the states rehabilitate more than 5.5 million migrants who have returned to their hometowns in the last two months.

While the Bihar government has invited micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) from states where migrants worked earlier, Uttar Pradesh has asked industry members to give a detailed list of manpower requirement in different sectors. Uttar Pradesh has already announced providing at least two million jobs to migrants who have returned to the state since 1 March.

"We have managed to complete skill mapping of more than 5 lakh people and simultaneously we are asking the migrants about the company where they used to work and state in which they used to live before returning to Bihar. Members of the government then reach out these companies, MSMEs and other sectors to come and set up bases and units in Bihar. This move would not only generate employment for migrants but Bihar government will also help these companies in setting up bases," said Sushil Kumar Modi, deputy chief minister of Bihar.

Bihar and Uttar Pradesh are the worst-affected states in terms of migrant labourers, with more than three million returning to the former, while over 2.5 million coming back to the latter.

"Uttar Pradesh government had asked industry leaders and also MSMEs in the state to give an assessment on the basis of their requirement of manpower in different sectors. The government has received a feedback from the industry that they require at least 11 lakh workers. We are hopeful that these migrants who have returned to the state would be able to get employment within the state and they would not have to leave their homes again," said a cabinet minister in the Uttar Pradesh government.

Both Bihar and Uttar Pradesh governments have also asked all their departments to find out how many people would be required to complete different programmes of the government.

"There are a number of government programmes and projects that are there in the rural and agriculture sectors. These migrants can be employed in these projects, it will not only help in completion of the project early but also provide employment to migrants in their villages of places close to their villages," Modi added.

The move by Bihar and Uttar Pradesh governments is also crucial because Bihar will conduct assembly elections in October-November this year, while Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath will face the electoral test in 2022.

