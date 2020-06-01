Uttar Pradesh, Bihar govts to job hunt for migrant workers

"We have managed to complete skill mapping of more than 5 lakh people and simultaneously we are asking the migrants about the company where they used to work and state in which they used to live before returning to Bihar. Members of the government then reach out these companies, MSMEs and other sectors to come and set up bases and units in Bihar. This move would not only generate employment for migrants but Bihar government will also help these companies in setting up bases," said Sushil Kumar Modi, deputy chief minister of Bihar.