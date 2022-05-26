Uttar Pradesh Budget: Key highlights of Yogi Adityanath 2.0 finance plan

On May 26, Uttar Pradesh Finance Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna presented the state assembly with the first Budget of Yogi Adityanath's second term government. For the fiscal year 2021-22, the Adityanath government presented a Budget of ₹5,50,270.78 crore. The second phase of the 112 plan would begin this fiscal year, he said, and an allocation of ₹730.88 crore was recommended for its strengthening under the Police Emergency Management System.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}