Uttar Pradesh Budget: Key highlights of Yogi Adityanath 2.0 finance plan

Uttar Pradesh budget 2022: The Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government has proposed ₹75.50 crore for women empowerment scheme
The UP budget has proposed ₹650 crore under the farmers' accident scheme
On May 26, Uttar Pradesh Finance Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna presented the state assembly with the first Budget of Yogi Adityanath's second term government. For the fiscal year 2021-22, the Adityanath government presented a Budget of ₹5,50,270.78 crore. The second phase of the 112 plan would begin this fiscal year, he said, and an allocation of ₹730.88 crore was recommended for its strengthening under the Police Emergency Management System.
"The economy of the state is improving rapidly. We believe that we will be successful in taking the state's economy to $1 trillion," Khanna said while tabling the Budget.
Khanna, while being seated next to CM Yogi Adityanath, announced that a Budget of ₹276.66 crore has been requested for the Uttar Pradesh special security force, which is responsible for the security of courts, historical and religious sites such as Ayodhya, Kashi, and Mathura.
Yogi Adityanath earlier said that a public welfare Budget dedicated to the overall development of Uttar Pradesh would be presented. Before being tabled in the House, the Budget was passed in a cabinet meeting chaired by the chief minister at his official residence here in the morning.
"A public welfare Budget dedicated to the overall development of Uttar Pradesh will be presented in the House today. With inspiration from the respected prime minister, the double-engine government of the BJP is working relentlessly to make Uttar Pradesh the 'growth engine' of the country," Adityanath tweeted in Hindi.
Suresh Kumar Khanna, the state finance minister, also stated that the Budget would be for the people's benefit and in accordance with the BJP's election programme.
Here are some of the key highlights of the UP Budget:
The ₹6,15,518.97 crore budget for the financial year 2022-23 has a provision of ₹39,181.10 crore for the new schemes.
The UP government has proposed ₹276.66 crore for the state's special security force entrusted with the task of security of courts and historical and religious places, including Ayodhya, Kashi, and Mathura.
3. The Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government has proposed ₹75.50 crore for women empowerment scheme. The state government has proposed setting up cyber help desks at the district level for women.
4. A provision of ₹20 crore has been proposed for the safety and empowerment of women and skill development under the Mission Shakti programme in the micro and small scale industries sector
5. For farmers, the state government proposed ₹650 crore under the farmers' accident scheme. There is a provision to provide a maximum of ₹5 lakh in case of accidental death/disability under the scheme.
5. The state's finance minister has promised to install 15,000 solar pumps in the current fiscal year. Besides, the budget has also set a target to distribute 119.30 lakh metric tonne of fertilisers.
6. The state proposed ₹1,000 crore is proposed for the Chief Minister's Minor Irrigation Scheme.
7. The Uttar Pradesh government will distribute two crore smartphones/tablets to the youth under the party's 'Lok Kalyan Sankalp' Patra.
8. For Swami Vivekanand Youth Empowerment Scheme, ₹1,500 crore has been proposed in the budget.
9. The state government aims to establish a total of 100 incubators and 10,000 startups in the next five years to promote entrepreneurship and innovation in various fields among the youth.
10. The Adityanath government implemented Abhyudaya Yojana intending to provide coaching facilities to competitive students near their homes. According to the UP Finance Minister, a provision of ₹30 crore is proposed for the scheme.
11. A provision of ₹10 crore is proposed to provide financial assistance to young lawyers for purchasing books and magazines for the first three years of work.
12. A provision of Rs.95 crore is also proposed for land purchase for the establishment of the International Cricket Stadium in Varanasi district.
13. For the employment generation, under the MNREGA scheme, 26 crore man-days were created in the financial year 2021-22, and a target has been set to generate 32 crore man-days under the scheme in the financial year 2022-23.
14. Under the Chief Minister's Village Industries Employment Scheme, in the year 2022-23, a target is to employ 16,000 people by establishing 800 units.
15. In secondary education, 40,402 teachers have been selected and 7,540 posts have been created by ending the interview in teacher selection