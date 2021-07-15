Prime Minister Narendra Modi today reached the Banaras Hindu University (BHU) in his Lok Sabha constituency Varanasi where he inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for multiple development projects worth ₹1,500 crore.

The Prime Minister inaugurated various public projects and works, including a 100-bed MCH wing in BHU, multi-level parking at Godauliya, Ro-Ro vessels for tourism development on River Ganga, and a three-lane flyover bridge on the Varanasi-Ghazipur Highway.

"Kashi has shown that it doesn't stop or get tired even in difficult times. The past few months have been very difficult for the entire mankind. But entire UP, including Kashi, faced the mutating and dangerous form of Coronavirus with all its might," PM Narendra Modi said in Varanasi as quoted by news agency ANI.

"Today UP is a state that does the maximum number of testings across the country. It is a state that does maximum number of vaccinations," PM Modi further said.

"Kashi is becoming a large medical hub of Purvanchal. Today facilities are being made available in Kashi too for diseases for the treatment of which one had to go to Delhi and Mumbai earlier," PM said on medical facilities in Varanasi.

The PM said," Ro-Ro vessels facilities that begin today will help the tourism sector in Kashi thrive further. Our boatmen are also being given better facilties. Diesel boats are being converted into CNG. This will bring down their expenses, benefit the environment & attract the tourists."

PM Modi will also lay the foundation stones of several projects and public works worth around ₹839 crores. "These include the Centre for Skill and Technical Support of Central Institute of Petrochemical Engineering and Technology (CIPET), 143 rural projects under Jal Jeevan Mission and mango and vegetable integrated packhouse in Karkhiyanv," read the release by PMO.

The Prime Minister will also inaugurate the International Cooperation and Convention Centre - Rudrakash, which has been constructed with Japanese assistance.

