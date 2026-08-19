Uttar Pradesh moving strongly towards $1 trillion economy: CM Yogi Adityanath at UP- Japan investment meet

Uttar Pradesh is moving strongly towards becoming a USD 1 trillion economy, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Wednesday, highlighting the state's advantages in infrastructure, logistics, industrial growth and good governance as key drivers of its economic expansion.

Addressing UP-Japan Investment Meet 2026, CM Adityanath said that the state has continuously improved and stands amongst the country's top three economies.

"We are moving strongly towards becoming a one-trillion-dollar economy," the CM said, stressing, "Uttar Pradesh has the advantage of infrastructure, logistics, industrial growth, and good governance."

It is noteworthy that UP-Japan Investment Meet-2026 is being organised from August 18 to 23 in Uttar Pradesh and Delhi. More than 200 Japanese industrialists, CEOs, business representatives and policymakers are participating in it. At UP-Japan Investment Meet-2026, investment opportunities are being presented to Japanese companies in areas such as advanced technology, green hydrogen, renewable energy, electric mobility, semiconductors, automotive components, digital infrastructure, skill development and tourism.

Further highlighting the state's economic progress, Adityanath said, "In the past nine years, we have succeeded in tripling Uttar Pradesh's budget, GSDP, and per capita income. Women's workforce participation has also increased more than threefold."

He also highlighted the state's expanding infrastructure, noting that "multimodal logistics and industrial corridors, electronics and semiconductor ecosystems, and data-centre infrastructure are continuously expanding."

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Adityanath said Uttar Pradesh accounts for 60 per cent of the country's total expressways and has 17 airports, India's largest railway network, metro networks, the country's first Rapid Rail, first inland waterway, two dedicated freight corridors and logistics hubs, providing global-standard connectivity.

Union Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan emphasised leveraging Japanese technology and expertise to benefit Indian farmers at the UP-Japan Investment Meet 2026.

View full Image View full Image New Delhi, Aug 19 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath during the India-Japan Business Conclave, in New Delhi on Wednesday. (ANI Photo/Naveen Sharma) ( Naveen Sharma )

Pitching Uttar Pradesh as a strong destination for Japanese investment, he said the India-Japan partnership should not be limited to investment, but should extend its benefits to farmers, youth and the rural economy.

Japan's technological and industrial expertis Adding to this, he noted, India's vast market, large young population and significant agricultural potential, combined with Japan's technological and industrial expertise, could open new opportunities in the agriculture sector.

Chouhan urged Japanese industries and institutions to develop technologies and machinery that are useful and easily accessible to small and marginal farmers.

He said the state has the potential to combine Japan's technological expertise with Uttar Pradesh's talent and market opportunities to create new avenues for employment, innovation and sustainable growth.

However, Chouhan stressed there is a need for technologies that can increase farm productivity, reduce water consumption and production costs, and raise farmers' incomes. The Minister also called for greater participation of rural youth in the agriculture technology ecosystem.

He emphasised that closer coordination between agriculture and manufacturing could help develop technologies suited to farmers' needs.

The UP-Japan Investment Meet 2026 is being held from August 18 to 23 across Uttar Pradesh and Delhi, with more than 200 Japanese industrialists, CEOs, business representatives and policymakers.

Further, bilateral trade between India and Japan stood at around $27.5 billion in 2025-26. Exports from Japan to India during this period were $21.43 billion and imports were $6.04 billion with India ranking 14th in Japan's total trade with 1.75% share, as per government data.