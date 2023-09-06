Mulayam Singh govt in 2004 sought to replace India with Bharat, but BJP had staged a walkout1 min read 06 Sep 2023, 09:31 PM IST
Opposition and BJP clash over renaming India as Bharat, while the same BJP had staged a walk out of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly in 2004 over renaming India as Bharat.
While a political slugfest between Opposition bloc and Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) has unleashed over the a speculated renaming of India as Bharat, after G20 Summit invites to international leaders from President Droupadi Murmu, termed the latter as President of Bharat, instead of the usual President of India, reports have emerged recalling that the same BJP that is embracing the BHARAT term in 2023, has walked out of the Uttar Pradesh state Assembly in 2004 over a resolution passed by Mulayam Singh Yadav to rename India as Bharat.