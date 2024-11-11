Uttar Pradesh news: Protest against UPPSC over decision to hold RO-ARO, PCS prelims on same date | Watch

Aspirants in Prayagraj protest against the UPPSC for scheduling the RO-ARO and PCS preliminary exams on the same date.

Livemint
Published11 Nov 2024, 01:01 PM IST
Protest against UPPSC over the decision to hold RO-ARO, PCS prelims on the same date. (Photo: ANI)
Protest against UPPSC over the decision to hold RO-ARO, PCS prelims on the same date. (Photo: ANI)

Aspirants in Prayagraj protest against Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) over the decision to hold RO-ARO and PCS preliminary exams on the same date.

Aspirants of various competitive examinations conducted by the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) have warned of a protest in front of its Prayagraj office on Monday in this connection.

Also Read: UP Police Constable Recruitment 2024: When results will be declared – Check here

Prayagraj DCP, Abhishek Bharti said, “Some students have gathered here who want to keep their demands. The students have been requested to move to the designated protest site. We have asked them to protest in a democratic way. They have been assured that their demands will be heard.”

The UPPSC announced on November 5 that the Review Officer and Assistant Review Officer (RO-ARO) preliminary examination would be held in three shifts on December 22 and 23. The Provincial Civil Service (PCS) preliminary examination will be held in two shifts on December 7 and 8.

Earlier on Sunday, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav lent support to aspirants demanding that the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission conduct the RO-ARO and the PCS preliminary examinations on the same date, saying his party stood shoulder to shoulder with their “legitimate demand”.

Also Read: NEET UG 2024 row: Supreme Court takes up ‘retest’ pleas, says ’it has social ramifications’ | Top 10 updates

UPPSC aspirant Ramakant Yadav explained the logic behind their calls for a protest, saying that conducting the examinations on multiple days was against the rules.

The students demand that the examinations be conducted in a single day, like before.

The Review Officer and Assistant Review Officer, or RO-ARO, Pre exam, will be held on December 22 and 23 in three shifts, the statement said.

The first and second shifts will be conducted on December 22, with the first shift from 9 am to noon and the second shift from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm.

The third shift will take place on December 23 from 9 am to noon.

A total of 10.76 lakh candidates have registered for the exam, it added.

Also Read: UP students pass exam after writing ’Jai Shri Ram’ on paper, professors under fire after re-evaluation

According to the statement, in line with the Commission's guidelines, if the number of candidates in a single shift exceeds 5 lakh, the exam must be conducted in multiple shifts. Consequently, the exams have been scheduled in shifts.

(With inputs from ANI)

Catch all the Business News, Politics news,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:11 Nov 2024, 01:01 PM IST
Business NewsPoliticsNewsUttar Pradesh news: Protest against UPPSC over decision to hold RO-ARO, PCS prelims on same date | Watch

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    NTPC share price

    394.45
    02:37 PM | 11 NOV 2024
    -3.25 (-0.82%)

    Tata Motors share price

    808.40
    02:37 PM | 11 NOV 2024
    2.7 (0.34%)

    Tata Steel share price

    145.10
    02:37 PM | 11 NOV 2024
    -2.45 (-1.66%)

    ICICI Bank share price

    1,265.60
    02:37 PM | 11 NOV 2024
    6.25 (0.5%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Wipro share price

    573.25
    02:23 PM | 11 NOV 2024
    4.4 (0.77%)

    Federal Bank share price

    206.65
    02:23 PM | 11 NOV 2024
    -0.1 (-0.05%)

    Indian Hotels Company share price

    727.10
    02:23 PM | 11 NOV 2024
    -5.95 (-0.81%)

    Page Industries share price

    47,460.05
    02:21 PM | 11 NOV 2024
    -527.75 (-1.1%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Asian Paints share price

    2,532.05
    02:23 PM | 11 NOV 2024
    -237.2 (-8.57%)

    Aarti Industries share price

    437.40
    02:23 PM | 11 NOV 2024
    -37.35 (-7.87%)

    CE Info Systems share price

    1,895.35
    02:22 PM | 11 NOV 2024
    -160.45 (-7.8%)

    Tube Investments Of India share price

    3,621.00
    02:21 PM | 11 NOV 2024
    -264.55 (-6.81%)
    More from Top Losers

    Biocon share price

    349.65
    02:23 PM | 11 NOV 2024
    28.4 (8.84%)

    Borosil Renewables share price

    504.85
    02:23 PM | 11 NOV 2024
    39.25 (8.43%)

    Power Finance Corp share price

    481.35
    02:23 PM | 11 NOV 2024
    31.9 (7.1%)

    Power Grid Corporation Of India share price

    329.25
    02:23 PM | 11 NOV 2024
    12.85 (4.06%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      78,775.00-600.00
      Chennai
      78,781.00-600.00
      Delhi
      78,933.00-600.00
      Kolkata
      78,785.00-600.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.80/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in Politics

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.