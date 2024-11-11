Uttar Pradesh news: Protest against UPPSC over decision to hold RO-ARO, PCS prelims on same date | Watch

Aspirants in Prayagraj protest against Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) over the decision to hold RO-ARO and PCS preliminary exams on the same date.

Aspirants of various competitive examinations conducted by the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) have warned of a protest in front of its Prayagraj office on Monday in this connection.

Prayagraj DCP, Abhishek Bharti said, “Some students have gathered here who want to keep their demands. The students have been requested to move to the designated protest site. We have asked them to protest in a democratic way. They have been assured that their demands will be heard.”

The UPPSC announced on November 5 that the Review Officer and Assistant Review Officer (RO-ARO) preliminary examination would be held in three shifts on December 22 and 23. The Provincial Civil Service (PCS) preliminary examination will be held in two shifts on December 7 and 8.

Earlier on Sunday, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav lent support to aspirants demanding that the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission conduct the RO-ARO and the PCS preliminary examinations on the same date, saying his party stood shoulder to shoulder with their “legitimate demand”.

UPPSC aspirant Ramakant Yadav explained the logic behind their calls for a protest, saying that conducting the examinations on multiple days was against the rules.

The students demand that the examinations be conducted in a single day, like before.

The first and second shifts will be conducted on December 22, with the first shift from 9 am to noon and the second shift from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm.

The third shift will take place on December 23 from 9 am to noon.

A total of 10.76 lakh candidates have registered for the exam, it added.

According to the statement, in line with the Commission's guidelines, if the number of candidates in a single shift exceeds 5 lakh, the exam must be conducted in multiple shifts. Consequently, the exams have been scheduled in shifts.