Uttar Pradesh Police constable exams: Following the cancellation of the Uttar Pradesh Police constable exams over paper leak, Samajwadi party Chief Akhilesh Yadav raised serious concerns about the integrity of examinations conducted under the BJP regime in Uttar Pradesh.

Yadav claimed to have met students from various districts, including Moradabad and Agra, who expressed dissatisfaction with the way exams were conducted, demanding a re-evaluation. He accused the BJP of neglecting the issue and suggested that the ruling party is not committed to providing employment opportunities to the underprivileged.

Addressing a Press conference in Uttar Pradesh, SP Cheif Akhilesh Yadav said "I met a few students who demanded exams to be conducted again as it did not happen in the way it should. From Moradabad to Agra, everywhere students are seeking the cancellation of examinations. There have been a lot of paper leaks under the BJP regime because they don't want to provide employment to the underprivileged," Yadav said.

"There is a long list of paper leaks in the state but the government is doing nothing...In 2018, a UBPCL paper was leaked, UP SSC paper and UP Forest Guard papers were also leaked and many others... I want to ask what is the state government doing?," he added.

In a social media post on X, the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister alleged that criminals who were involved in the paper leak were working in cahoots with the Bhartiya Janata party, and the party is now been forced to bow down due to the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

"Now everyone has started to understand the truth of the game that the BJP government is playing with unemployed young men and women in the name of jobs. Removing jobs for show, charging fees worth billions of rupees, allowing papers to be leaked and then pretending to cancel them... this game will prove very costly for BJP this time. This time the youth have decided that they will neither be misled nor fall into any BJP trap. The youth will defeat BJP badly in every next election and remove it forever," Yadav's X post read.

Yadav also demanded the return of fees collected from the youth by the Uttar Pradesh government, warning against its potential use in the BJP's 'election fund'.

Amid ongoing protests against alleged leaking of question papers, the Uttar Pradesh government led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath earlier today , announced the cancellation of the police constable recruitment examination held on February 17 and 18.

"UP Police constable civil police exams 2023 cancelled, orders given to re-conduct the exams within next 6 months...." Yogi said.

