Reportedly, the Uttar Pradesh regional party leader Nishad also met Home Minister Amit Shah a few days ago
Nishad's son Praveen Nishad is currently had joined the BJP in April 2019 ahead of the Lok Sabha elections
Ahead of upcoming Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda on Tuesday held a meeting with Nirbal Indian Shoshit Hamara Aam Dal (NISHAD) chief Sanjay Nishad and his son Praveen Nishad, currently a BJP MP from Sant Kabir Nagar.
"Met Nishad Party president Sanjay Nishad and Lok Sabha MP Praveen Nishad today," tweeted Nadda after the meeting.