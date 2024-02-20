Black flags were reportedly shown during Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Raebareli in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday. A video shared by news agency ANI showed two people at a terrace of a building waving black flags as the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra passed by amid sounds of sirens. The Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra entered its 38th day on Tuesday. The yatra started from Fursantganj in Amethi district and moved towards Raebareli and Lucknow on Tuesday. "Today is the 38th day. We have paused the yatra this morning. At 2 pm, we will start again from Fursatganj. There will be a public rally in Raebareli. After that, we will move towards Lucknow," Congress MP Jairam Ramesh told ANI. He said the leaders will spend the night in Lucknow and then go to Kanpur on Wednesday. ALSO READ: Rahul Gandhi abruptly leaves Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, heads to Wayanad; here's why In a video shared by the Congress on Tuesday, Rahul Gandhi could be seen consoling a man who approached him during the yatra. "Ghabrana nahi hai, tum babbar sher hai ('Don't worry, you are a wild lion)," Rahul Gandhi reportedly told the young man who turned emotion upon meeting him.

The Congress's 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra', succeeded by the party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', aims to cover 6,700 km through 15 states, with Lok Sabha polls around the corner.

Earlier in the day, Rahul Gandhi was summoned by the District Civil Court in Sultanpur in connection with a 2018 case over using derogatory remarks against Union Home Minister Amit Shah in a Bengaluru conference. The complaint was filed by the then BJP District Vice President, Vijay Mishra.

ALSO READ: ‘Truth is my weapon’ to fight against ‘Mitrkaal’, Rahul Gandhi after bail in ‘Modi surname’ case

Gandhi appeared in a special court in UP's Sultanpur on Tuesday. He was granted bail in a defamation case filed by a BJP leader for his remarks against Amit Shah in 2018. The former Congress president entered the MP-MLA court at 11 am amid tight security and came out 25 minutes later. He headed straight to Raebareli.

Slogans of "Rahul Gandhi Zindabad" and "Bharat Jodo" were raised as Gandhi, who could not attend the last hearing on January 18 as he was busy with his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, arrived for the hearing. The next hearing will be held on March 2.

