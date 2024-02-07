Uttarakhand Assembly passes UCC Bill; becomes India's first state to implement Uniform Civil Code
With the House nod, Uttarakhand became the first state in the country to implement a Uniform Civil Code, which presents common law for marriage, divorce, inheritance or property etc.
A day after Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami introduced the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) Bill, the state Assembly passed it on Wednesday. With the House nod, Uttarakhand became the first state in the country to implement a Uniform Civil Code, which presents common law for marriage, divorce, inheritance of property, etc.